Bears' Cole Kmet maintains respect from NFL execs despite Colson Loveland buzz
In a recent ESPN poll of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the top tight ends in the league, Chicago Bears starter Cole Kmet -- perhaps surprisingly -- received some love.
It isn't often that a player who's considered one of the best at his position is likely to be unseated by a rookie first-round pick, but that's what Kmet could be facing in 2025 with the arrival of Colston Loveland, who the Bears selected 10th overall in April.
Still, Kmet has his fans around the NFL. He received an 'honorable mention' tag and was ranked just outside the league's top 10 tight ends.
"Probably underutilized as a three-down tight end," an NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He can stretch the seams and work underneath for the QB."
Kmet was in a cluster of tight ends that included Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo Bills), Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers), Hunter Henry (New England Patriots), Evan Engram (Denver Broncos), and Jonnu Smith (Pittsburgh Steelers).
It's good to see Kmet get some much-deserved recognition, especially after a 2024 season that derailed his upward trajectory. Failed offensive coordinator Shane Waldron took a bizarre approach to Kmet's playing time early in the season; he was limited to just 27 snaps in Week 1 and was only on the field for 12 passing plays.
While Kmet's usage increased as the season went on, his role in the passing game remained irrelevant. He finished the 2024 season with just 47 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns.
It was a bad look for a player who signed a four-year, $50 million contract one year earlier.
Now, Kmet must fight with Loveland for tight end targets, although, with Ben Johnson calling plays, it may not be a big deal when all is said and done.
Johnson deploys two tight end sets quite often, and there's no doubt he'll find ways to get the ball in his most valuable receivers' hands. If Kmet proves to be one of those guys early in the year, Johnson will scheme up touches for him.
Until then, Kmet is one of the NFL's best at his position, even if his arrow appears to be pointing down.