Bears could still add one future Hall-of-Famer to their roster
The Chicago Bears have had a tremendous offseason, with many agreeing that they enjoyed one of the best efforts in the NFL over the last several months. But there is still work to be done.
While the Bears have addressed some major needs recently, such as their offensive line, they could still stand to add another pass rusher.
Chicago's pass rush was very disappointing in 2024, thanks much in part to edge rusher Montez Sweat battling through injuries while logging just 5.5 sacks. The Bears did add Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, but they could definitely stand to bring in another player to add some depth.
What about Von Miller?
Miller remains available in spite of his Hall-of-Fame pedigree, and while he obviously is not the same dominant force he once was, he did still manage to register six sacks with the Buffalo Bills in 2024.
At this point, the 36-year-old is a specialist who should only play on pass-rushing downs. That much is understood. But that's really all Chicago needs to provide Sweat and Odeyingbo with some help.
The Bears can hope for a breakout campaign from Austin Booker, but it would strongly benefit them to acquire some veteran insurance in the event that Sweat is injured again or that Booker fails to materialize. Miller definitely fits that bill.
Chicago has a tick over $15 million in cap room left, so that should be plenty to sign Miller, who would likely settle for a cheap one-year contract at this stage of the summer.