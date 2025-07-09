Bears head coach Ben Johnson debuts at No. 22 in 2025 NFL head coach ranking
Chicago Bears first-year head coach Ben Johnson has been evaluated in his new job before he's even overseen a single play by his team in the 2025 season.
Sharp Football Analysis recently released their 2025 NFL Head Coach Rankings, All 32 Teams.
They ranked Ben at 22, where he's in a three-way tie with returning head coaches Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons and Mike MacDonald of the Seattle Seahawks. They gave all three a score of 31 out of a possible 100. For the fourth consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid topped the list with a perfect 100 of 100.
With regards to Johnson's rank at No. 22, they noted:
"Ben Johnson finished 22nd in his first year in the head coach rankings. The Lions finished top five in points and yards in each of Johnson’s three seasons running the offense."
With training camp still a week and a half away, analysts had limited insight into the job he is doing with the Bears beyond the team he's assembled, the roster additions made via free agency and the draft, and his and player press conferences.
But his rating did reflect that he was the most sought-after coaching candidate in this class. It also signals the lofty expectations analysts have around what he can accomplish in Chicago working to develop and unleash Caleb Williams' talent in a modern NFL offense paired with the team's defensive strength.
Ben Johnson was the highest-rated among all first-time head coaches at 22.
Rounding out the list of other first-time head coaches is:
27. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets
29. Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints
31. Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars
32. Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys
While Johnson was also ranked above four other returning coaches in his debut, he also ranks as the fourth-best coach in the NFC North with his work cut out for him.
Rankings of the other three NFC North head coaches are:
3. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions (and his former boss)
7. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings (and reigning NFL Coach of the Year)
8. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
The Lions, under head coach Dan Campbell with Johnson as his offensive coordinator, posted a dominant 15-3 record vs. NFC North teams. Johnson has shared how much he enjoyed being part of that record and aspires to continue winning within the division in his new role as Bears head coach.
It will be a daunting challenge beginning again at 0-0 versus the excellent coaches in the division. However, Johnson has shared that it is a challenge he relishes and a big reason why he accepted the job.
Ben Johnson will have many goals in his first season with the Bears. Among them, I'm sure he'd love to close the gap in the 2026 head coach rankings with respect to his new peers in the division.