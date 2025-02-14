Bears legend Tom Waddle drops bold take on Keenan Allen's future in Chicago
When the Chicago Bears traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen a little over one year ago, it seemed like the perfect move by general manager Ryan Poles to round out the team's receiver room and provide their soon-to-be franchise quarterback with all of the weapons he needs.
Allen put together a solid 2024 season for the Bears, recording 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. However, his production declined by 38 catches and nearly 500 yards compared to his standout 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
There's no denying Allen looked a step slower than he ever has, and with his 33rd birthday quickly approaching, there's no reason to think he'll get any faster.
Keenan Allen is set to become an unrestricted free agent this March, and if former Chicago Bears wide receiver Tom Waddle has any influence over the front office, Allen will don a new uniform in 2025.
Waddle appeared on the Bears Banter Podcast Thursday and strongly suggested Chicago sould let Allen walk.
“I thought they lost track of the tight end position [last year],” Waddle said. “I don’t think he [Cole Kmet] and Caleb were on the same page at all, and I think that was the residual of throwing to Keenan as much as they did. I would wish Keenan well. He has had a fabulous career, borderline hall of fame player, I just don’t think that’s the route they need to go.”
Keenan Allen doesn't fit Ben Johnson's speed-first offense
It's unlikely the Bears planned to re-sign Allen anyway. Once Ben Johnson was named head coach, the automatic assumption was that Chicago would pivot toward more speed players on offense, and that's simply not Allen's game, and it never has been.
Allen should have a strong market in free agency, even at his advanced age. Teams like the Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders will be in need of a productive veteran like him, and they may be willing to overpay for his services next season.
Keenan Allen is projected to land a two-year, $22.2 million contract, per Spotrac. It's a number I doubt the Bears would be willing to pay after the season they (and Allen) just had.
As Tom Waddle noted, Allen's departure could represent addition by subtraction, as Caleb Williams will be forced to target Kmet more (and that's a good thing.) It also means more targets for second-year receiver Rome Odunze, whose upside is massive in 2025.
