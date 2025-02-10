Former Bears QB Nick Foles shreds Tom Brady on Twitter after Super Bowl 59 in epic roast
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles won the night on X (formerly Twitter) when he absolutely demolished Tom Brady with this fantastic tweet shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chief, 40-22, in Super Bowl 59:
Foles was the Eagles' starting quarterback in Super Bowl 52, when Philadelphia upended Brady's New England Patriots, 41-33.
Foles became the first player to ever throw and catch a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl and went on to complete 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He was named the game's MVP.
Nick Foles eventually made his way to the Chicago Bears in 2020 when then-general manager Ryan Pace traded a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars to add Foles to a quarterback competition with Mitch Trubisky.
Trubisky began the 2020 season as the starter, but Foles took over as the QB1 after leading the Bears on an improbable comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. His tenure in Chicago was brief; the Bears waived him after just two seasons.
Known for being a great teammate and locker room guy, it's no surprise Foles had a hilarious tweet locked and loaded for Brady, who said during Super Bowl 59's television broadcast that it's his three Super Bowl losses that he thinks about more than his seven victories.
Tweets like Foles' won't have Brady forgetting Super Bowl 52 anytime soon.
