Bears make Eliot Wolf one of reported GM finalists

The Bears GM search seems to have come to the critical juncture after more than two weeks.

Two more finalists have been reported by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garfolo, as Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and Patriots director of college scouting Eliot Wolf will be asked back for interviews. The Bears last week were already known to be bringing back Kansas City's executive director of player personel Ryan Poles for another interview.

Rapoport also suggested Colts director college scouting Morocco Brown could receive a second interview, as well, but did not specify in the report whether this will happen.

Left off this list of second interviews was Pittsburgh Steelers vice-president of football and business administration Omar Khan, who just interviewed Monday and has been highly regarded around the league for years.

Also not included was Bears director of player personnel Champ Kelly, which can't exactly sit well with some players who have been lobbying for him. Kelly had an interview for the vacant Raiders GM position last week.

Wolf is the longtime Green Bay executive whose father, Ron, was the architect for the Packers 1996 Super Bowl champions. Wolf left the team in 2018 after he didn't get the job to replace Ted Thompson, as Brian Gutekunst was promoted.

Wolf worked two years for the Browns as an assistant GM after leaving Green Bay and before going to New England.

Ossenfort's background includes 15 years with the Patriots.

If they do bring back Brown for a second interview, it will be a homecoming of sorts since he worked in the Bears front office under Jerry Angelo from 2001-2007.

