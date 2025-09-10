Bears' Minnesota meltdown exacerbated by fans having cars towed outside Soldier Field
As bad it was Monday night inside Soldier Field, it was even worse outside the stadium in a nearby parking lot.
On the field, the Chicago Bears blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead in a painful loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. For approximately 70 fans that was only part of the bad night, as they returned to a parking lot about two miles from the stadium to find that their cars had been towed.
Fans who used the parking app, SpotHero, all had their cars towed from the Near South Side lot in the 2300 block of South Michigan Avenue. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, fans who parked in the lot had no issues parking and had reserved the spot until after the game around 11:15 p.m.
But when they arrived after the game, the lot had essentially been wiped out and was empty. Approximately 70 people were waiting for their cars at ER Towing well into the early morning hours. Those towed had to pay a fee of $240.70 on top of costs to get from the parking lot to the towing yard in the 3600 block of South Iron Street.
A spokesperson with the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation said they didn’t tow vehicles from the lot Monday night. The towing company and SpotHero didn’t immediately respond to the Sun-Times' request for comment.
So, see there, yes the Bears lost but at least you didn't have your car towed as well.