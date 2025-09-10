Bear Digest

Bears' Minnesota meltdown exacerbated by fans having cars towed outside Soldier Field

From bad to worse, some fans who watched the Bears lose to the Vikings had their legally parked cars toward during the game.

Richie Whitt

Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (44) reacts after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field
Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (44) reacts after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

As bad it was Monday night inside Soldier Field, it was even worse outside the stadium in a nearby parking lot.

On the field, the Chicago Bears blew an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead in a painful loss to the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. For approximately 70 fans that was only part of the bad night, as they returned to a parking lot about two miles from the stadium to find that their cars had been towed.

Fans who used the parking app, SpotHero, all had their cars towed from the Near South Side lot in the 2300 block of South Michigan Avenue. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, fans who parked in the lot had no issues parking and had reserved the spot until after the game around 11:15 p.m.

But when they arrived after the game, the lot had essentially been wiped out and was empty. Approximately 70 people were waiting for their cars at ER Towing well into the early morning hours. Those towed had to pay a fee of $240.70 on top of costs to get from the parking lot to the towing yard in the 3600 block of South Iron Street.

A spokesperson with the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation said they didn’t tow vehicles from the lot Monday night. The towing company and SpotHero didn’t immediately respond to the Sun-Times' request for comment.

So, see there, yes the Bears lost but at least you didn't have your car towed as well.

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

Home/News