Grading the Bears Re-Signing D'Marco Jackson to 2-Year Deal

Before the Chicago Bears even get to their most realistic targets in free agency, they've gotten a head start on filling out their depth chart. With just hours to go before the opening of the legal tampering period of free agency, they have agreed to terms with linebacker D'Marco Jackson on a two-year, $7.5 million deal that can go up to a maximum value of $10.5 million. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news on X first.

#Bears LB D’Marco Jackson has agreed to terms to go back to Chicago on a 2-year, $7.5M deal with a max value $10.5M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

D'Marco Jackson earned an extended stay in Chicago with his play in relief of Tremaine Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds was in the middle of a career year in 2025 when he sustained a groin injury in Week 11. The Bears placed Edmunds on IR for four weeks and moved Jackson from special teams to the starting middle linebacker spot in Edmunds' stead. Jackson, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, had just been claimed by the Bears on the waiver wire in August, but he made an immediate impact.

Though he only played 260 snaps as Chicago's starting middle linebacker, he earned an impressive 83.8 grade from PFF. He allowed an incredible 29.7 passer rating when targeted, which is low enough that opposing quarterbacks would have found more success by throwing the ball at their feet instead of at Jackson.

Given that caliber of play, it should come as no surprise that the Bears are keeping Jackson around. He'll likely have the pole position for the starting middle linebacker spot once OTAs begin after the Bears released Tremaine Edmunds last week, though he will no doubt be challenged by either a rookie or a new acquisition in free agency.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

What a D'Marco Jackson deal means for Chicago's free agency plans

At a maximum total value of $10.5 million over two years, re-signing Jackson should not have any tangible impact on Chicago's free agency plans. If they still intend to sign a top linebacker, this contract will not stand in their way. They could still add Devin Lloyd, whose free agency market should be hot, or they could spend a premium draft pick on a linebacker to push Jackson. According to Over The Cap, the Bears still have just over $24 million in salary cap space to work with, and they still haven't restructured a single contract.

Grading the Deal

This is one of those meat-and-potatoes deals that NFL general managers make that aren't exciting, but are necessary and show a strong foundation. No, Jackson is not likely to suddenly become an All-Pro defender and the next great Bears linebacker. However, he exceeded expectations last year when his number was called, and now he's been rewarded with the biggest contract of his life, more than double what his rookie deal with the New Orleans Saints paid him.

Jackson is a great depth player, a special teams contributor, and now the coaches know that they can count on him to start in a pinch. For a two-year deal at $7.5 million, this was a slam dunk for general manager Ryan Poles. I give this a solid 'A' grade, and I hope to give Poles many more such grades once the legal tampering window officially opens.