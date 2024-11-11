Bears Players Search for Their Own Answers in Three-Game Slide

Caleb Williams does not look like the QB the Bears drafted him to be, but the team is not setting him up for success. Ryan Poles is building a Madden team in Chicago! @RichGannon12 and I broke it down on The Lombardi Line.



Download the @VSiNLive App: https://t.co/nBkmGotR3U pic.twitter.com/OHcxS0hKLS