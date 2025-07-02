Bears QB Caleb Williams bothers former NFL star for multiple reasons
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is probably one of the more polarizing players in the NFL, which does not come as much of a surprise given that he was also a somewhat controversial figure at USC.
Heading into the professional level, many questioned whether or not Williams had the mental fortitude to handle the rigors of 17 games against the top athletes in the world, and some even questioned if he was really all that elite under center to begin with.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck expressed his concerns about Williams during a recent appearance on The Herd, specifically naming a few things about the second-year signal-caller that perturbed him, first zeroing in on Williams taking 68 sacks during his rookie campaign.
“Sacks hurt your team. They hurt your offensive line, they hurt morale, they hurt your body, but it's also very bad on the defense," Hasselbeck said. "... I thought if we were assigning blame to why there were so many sacks last year in Chicago, the majority of the sacks were not the fault of the offensive line. They were the fault of the young quarterback."
Hasselbeck qualified his statement by saying that it's "very common" and not just unique to Williams, but it's obviously something he feels the former No. 1 overall pick must improve upon.
The three-time Pro Bowler didn't stop there, though. He also felt that Williams' demeanor on the field is a problem.
"Number two for me would probably be overall leadership," Hasselbeck said. "We're looking at you. I mentioned body language. That bothers me. That really bothered me how he handled that last year."
Hasselbeck added that Williams needs to do a better job of converting the easy plays, noting that the 23-year-old missed open receivers too much last year.
These are certainly all fair criticisms of Williams, but the most important part is whether or not he gets better in all of these areas during his sophomore campaign.