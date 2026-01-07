Caleb Williams misses 4,000 yards but sets coveted Bears' passing record in process
When Ben Johnson laid out his plans for the Chicago Bears back in the summer, he targeted his quarterback's production. His goals for Caleb Williams: 4,000 yards passing and 70-percent completions.
He left off a couple of important achievements: Win the NFC North. Host a playoff game at Solider Field. And, oh by the way, have Williams produce the best passing season in Bears' franchise history.
Williams didn't reach 70 percent for the season or, for that matter, in any of Chicago's 17 games. He threw one interceptions (7-6) than in 2024. But there's no denying him impact on the offense or his importance as the Bears head into Saturday night's Wild Card game against the rival Green Bay Packers.
In the Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions, Williams threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. It wasn't enough, however, to avoid a 19-16 loss, or to eclipse 4,000 yards. But he did break Erik Kramer's single-season passing mark, finishing with 3,942 ... only 58 yards short of the coveted 4,000.
The Bears still have never had a 4,000-yard passer. But neither have they ever enjoyed a more productive quarterback season than the one just authored by Williams.
“We’re going into a new season,” Williams said. "You can’t dwell on the past, but you have to find ways to correct what you did in the past and through the losses.”
