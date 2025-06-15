Bears QB Caleb Williams emerges as surprise MVP candidate for 2025
Chicago Bears fans know that expectations surrounding second-year quarterback Caleb Williams are high entering the 2025 NFL season. But, are they MVP high?
Not really. At least, they shouldn't be. Sure, the NFL's MVP award is skewed heavily toward quarterbacks, but usually, the winner is steering his team into a deep playoff run.
And while the Bears are a much-improved team in 2025 -- at least, they should be -- it's premature to project Chicago as more than a club that will compete for a wild card in December.
Still, never say never, which is what FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard did on a recent episode of 'First things First.'
He listed Williams as his No. 1 dark horse candidate for MVP in 2025.
"At number one, we go to Chicago. Caleb Williams", Broussard said. "I mean, it's all set up. And here's the thing, he showed enough flashes, like I would be surprised if he does not play well, cause he showed flashes. Four games over 300 (passing yards). Last seven games, 11 touchdowns, only one pick. And here's the competition: Minnesota twice, Detroit twice, San Francisco, Seattle, and Green Bay."
Caleb Williams joins impressive list of dark horse MVP candidates in 2025
Broussard listed Williams ahead of Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers) and Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), which, again, is pretty surprising.
What shouldn't be surprising about Williams in 2025 is the potential for a breakout year. The 2024 first-overall pick had a solid rookie season that finished just over 400 yards shy of becoming the first QB to throw for 4,000 passing yards in Bears' franchise history. He tossed 20 touchdowns to only six interceptions, and he put Chicago in a position to win at least three more games; Matt Eberflus found incredible ways to lose them.
If the Bears do make a wild-card run, and if they actually win a playoff game? I suppose anything really is possible. And while Williams' upside suggests an MVP could very well be in his future, I just wouldn't bet on it coming in 2025.