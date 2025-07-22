Bears' secret weapon could channel Lions star for Ben Johnson
The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as their new head coach thanks to the brilliant work he did as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, and a huge part of the Lions' offense during Johnson's stint in Detroit's rushing attack, which featured Jahmyr Gibbs and former Bears running back David Montgomery.
Chicago does not exactly have a player as proven as Gibbs or Montgomery currently on its roster. D'Andre Swift was a major disappointment last year and is largely viewed as overpaid, and Roschon Johnson is merely a decent backup halfback. But is it possible that the Bears have a hidden gem?
In the seventh round of the NFL draft back in April, the Bears selected Rutgers star Kyle Monangai, who is the exact same height and weight (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) as Gibbs. Monangai is already generating some buzz with training camp opening, and with Chicago needing a backfield boost, the rookie could emerge as a big-time sleeper for the Bears in 2025.
But can he be Johnson's newest version of Gibbs? Or is he actually more like Montgomery?
Here's the thing: Monangai does not quite have the top-end speed of Gibbs. He ran a 4.60 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, which absolutely affected his draft stock. He is actually more of downhill runner, whereas Gibbs possesses pretty tremendous explosiveness.
But where Monangai excels is in his quickness and ability to make precise, agile cuts, allowing him to rip off big gains even without elite burst. He racked up 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns on five yards per carry in the rugged Big Ten last season and posted back-to-back 1,200-yard campaigns to end his collegiate career, so it's not like Monangai has no track record.
Remind you of someone?
Montgomery registered similar numbers at Iowa State without breakaway speed. The big-bodied rusher then went on to total 1,070 yards on the ground during his second NFL season with the Bears and spent four years in Chicago before heading to the Lions in 2023, where he joined Johnson and excelled far more than he ever did in the Windy City.
Expect Johnson to try and utilize Monangai in a similar fashion, initially using him in short-yardage situations before eventually giving him more significant touches if he shows promises.
Monangai will almost certainly start the season behind Swift and Johnson on the depth chart, but it would not be the least bit surprising if is he begins getting much more attention the deeper the Bears get into the regular season.