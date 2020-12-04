Measuring success or failure of Cole Kmet in his rookie season depends largely on the gauge.

The Bears will tell you of a plan for laying Kmet's foundation to succeed long term, and as a result say they see great strides.

If statistics are used for comparisons to other tight ends, Kmet comes down on the low side although not necessarily as a total washout.

"I mean, for me it's just about trusting the process that they have for me," Kmet said. "Obviously they selected me for a reason. They've had a plan laid out for me since I've gotten here."

It hasn't been a plan with immediate production, but they've had Jimmy Graham to do this.

By comparison, Irv Smith Jr. was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in Round 2 with the 50th pick last year. Kmet was the 43rd pick this year. Smith had 36 receptions for 311 yards in his rookie year. Kmet has eight catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Compared with his own class, Kmet was the first tight end chosen and is third in receptions. He's tied with Adam Trautman, the Dayton tight end chosen by the Saints in Round 3. Trautman has almost the same statistics, 6 more yards and also one TD catch.

Cleveland fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant has more catches than any tight end chosen this year with 16 for 164 yards and three TDs.

Kmet has four fewer rookie catches than the 45th pick of the 2017 draft by Pace, Adam Shahee. This could change as Kmet's playing time picks up.

The plan has included gradually increasing his snaps. To this end, it signifies the start of a new phase in his development.

o start November, Kmet climbed up to 30 snaps against the Saints and was at 35 against the Vikings, then took a big step up with 54 against the Packers. It's possible the big early deficit just meant more of a chance to take a look at him, though.

"The increased reps, that was kind of by design," Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone said. "When we started off the season we kind of had a plan in mind -- 'hey, Week 1 let's try to aim for this number, in Week 2 for that number,' and so on and so forth. So we're getting to where we needed to be with Cole as far as the workload.

"As far as becoming an all-around tight end, he is an all-around tight end. We've talked about this before and even looked at the film on it, but as far as him being a surprisingly good blocker in the run game and in protection, he's route running, his speed is deceptive. Now it's just a matter of having the targets, I guess, that would help kind of verify that."

As those snaps go up, veterans Graham, J.P. Holtz and Demetrius Harris lose snaps.

"It's not awkward at all," Kmet said. "We're all here and we're doing our jobs that we need to do in order for us to win. We're just trying to do whatever we can do.

"The support all around has been great for each one of us has been great, whether Jimmy gets more snaps or J.P.’s getting more snaps. Whoever's getting the snaps, we want out our guys to do the best because at the end of the day we want the tight end room to look great.

Kmet had a pass at the goal line last knocked out of his hands against the Packers.

"I've made those types of catches before at the goal line," he said. "That's something, I need to hold onto the ball and just have beetter focus in bringing it in."

It's not just receptions where his progress is measured. He has been trying to learn technique, footwork and role in the offense.

"You know I think there are all different kinds of tight ends and what Cole's proven to us from the beginning in camp and I thought it showed up in this (last) game is that when he is in space he can move, he can separate from defenders," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. "I mean obviously as the game went on we got a lot more zone from them but I thought that he fit in well in the secondary and to me that was real positive in the pass game.

"And obviously it became more of a passing game. He showed, he continues to impress and show us that he'll be able to operate in an NFL passing game for certain."

It's a growth process. This week the Lions bring tight end T.J. Hockenson to Chicago, and his growth has meant a second season with 45 receptions after he had 32 as a rookie.

Kmet seems a long way from producing those type of numbers next year, but opportunities change. Kansas City's Travis Kelce went from no catches as a rookie to 65 his second season.

"I think arrow up big time for him," coach Matt Nagy said of Kmet. "Love his attitude, I love, you know, where he's at mentally, physically. You know he had that drop there at the start of the game but I have zero doubts in my mind that he gets a chance like that again.

"But I think what we want to continue to try to do is keep scheming him some more throws as we go. Very, very happy and I think the sky's the limit with him. He's somebody that when you look at, when you look back in 10 or 15 years you realize that this kid is going to have a really, really great career and you feel confident with it."

