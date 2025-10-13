Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 inactives: Chicago without key special teams player Monday night
Points will be at a premium in Monday night's matchup between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, and it's why the list of the Bears' inactives includes a concerning name.
The Bears will be without kicker Cairo Santos in the Fail Mary rematch.
In addition to Santos, starting defensive lineman Grady Jarrett will be sidelined with a knee injury.
The Commanders have problems of their own on the injury front, too.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels will be without star receiver Terry McClaurin and last year's hero, Noah Brown. Deebo Samuel is expected to play, but he won't be 100% healthy.
The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
“You need to play complementary football to beat this team," Johnson said about the Commanders this week. "This is a really good football team. I think Dan Quinn is an outstanding coach. He has been, whether it was Atlanta or Washington now, it really doesn't matter. He’s fielded good teams. These guys play hard. They play inspired football. There are a lot of similarities between what we faced a couple weeks ago with the Raiders and a Pete Carroll led team, and a Dan Quinn led team in my opinion.
"I think when you turn on the tape and you see special teams playing so fast, so violent, so physical, I think that says a lot about your football team. I like to think we do the same thing on our side led by (Special Teams Coordinator) Coach (Richard) Hightower there. But I can't say enough good things about their identity. It's physical, it's fast, and you can tell that they're a really unified group and they play well for each other.”