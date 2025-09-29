Bears vs. Raiders: 5 studs who powered Chicago’s stunning victory
The Chicago Bears evened their record to 2-2 with their stunning come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, 25-24.
While it wasn't a perfect four quarters of football, there were plenty of positives that Ben Johnson and the coaching staff will pull from Sunday's tape.
These four players especially stood out and were key factors in the Chicago Bears' win.
Kevin Byard III
The most impactful player in Sunday's Chicago Bears win was Byard, who stuffed the stat sheet with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions. He had Raiders QB Geno Smith's number all afternoon and kept the Bears in a position to ultimately win the game.
Tyrique Stevenson
Like Byard, Stevenson ended Sunday's game with a critical interception. With Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon shelved with injuries, it was on Stevenson to be the alpha of the cornerback group. He proved up to the task with six tackles, two passes defended, and his INT. It's safe to say Stevenson has made up for his gaffes in 2024.
Rome Odunze
Odunze is quickly becoming the best receiver from the 2024 NFL draft class. He scored his fifth touchdown of the season and now has a TD in every game this year. Odunze is the clear WR1 in Chicago, and his four catches for 69 yards and a score were essential for the Bears to win Sunday's game.
Caleb Williams
Was Caleb Williams perfect on Sunday? No. However, it's a great sign that Chicago was able to win a game despite Williams being under pressure all afternoon. Indeed, Williams proved that when the pressure is at its highest, he delivers. He was efficient and smart with the football on the Bears' game-winning drive, and took another big step forward in his development. Williams finished the game 22-of-37 for 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Cairo Santos
Let's give Santos the credit he deserves. He's been under fire lately, but he connected on all four of his field goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards. It's the kind of performance that should give the Bears confidence in Santos, who's proven to be a reliable kicker for Chicago over the last few seasons.