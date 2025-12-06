Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Week 14 who wins and why

Citing one point where a team has come together to change a downward spiral is never easy or really accurate while it's happening.

Such things require a series of games , practices and experiences. Then it becomes obvious it has already happened.

Last week's Bear win over Philadelphia was huge and loaded with big moments, but a point where their turnaround became apparent to coach Ben Johnson occurred far earlier.

“I kind of thought about it after the Vegas game, the way that one went at the end," Johnson said.

The Bears won the game on Josh Blackwell's blocked field goal as time expired.

"I said it behind closed doors, that a win like that could have been the best thing for us," Johnson said. "Because I think you really felt the belief starting to build then, that we're close in the game at the end and we found a way to win instead of lose.

"And that moniker has stuck with us the rest of the way. We've been in these close one score games and been able to come out on the right side of it for the most part. I do think there's a belief that when the game's on the line and it's close in the fourth quarter, that we can come away with a win."

They established an identity. It carried them to a road game for first place at Lambeau Field against their most bitter rival.

There's still another barrier to the Bears' ascension. It's showing they can do what they did to Philadelphia again but against the rival who has dominated them.

Can the Bears even keep this game close against a team that beat Detroit twice, the same Lions team that beat the Bears by 31 in Week 2, back before their moment of truth?

Can they handle one of the game's most dominant defensive players in Micah Parsons?

It's the Bears and Packers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday for the NFC North lead. Here's who wins and why.

Bears running vs. Packers run defense

There must be some concern because Kyle Monangai had an ankle injury bad enough to keep him out of practice earlier in the week. The run blocking has been a Bears staple, whether in zone or gap schemes. The backs are running hard off the cutback or at the point of attack and they're second in the league. What's even important is getting the rushing attempts more so than the yards, in order to keep the defense's eyes occupied. They are going against a Packers defense ranked eighth against the run but one that has been leaking at 125.6 yards on average over the last five games. And now their top defensive tackle, Devonte Wyatt is out. Edge to Bears

Bears passing vs. Packers pass defense

The Packers almost never blitz but don't need to with Parsons. Rashan Gary has usually been enough for the Packers against the old Bears offensive line. As good as the Packers' defense has been against the pass, they're still only 16th in pressure percentage per Stathead and Pro Football Reference. Caleb Williams has enjoyed the stability of the sixth-fewest sacks allowed. The problem for Williams is he runs himself into trouble frequently and he won't have the receiver he targets the most, Rome Odunze. The timing with Luther Burden on deeper routes has to be an issue, as he has rarely been in that role. Green Bay's safety duo keeps things shut down deep, and they're sixth against the pass. Williams is going to need to be patient and use checkdowns, which isn't a favorite thing of his. Edge to Packers

Packers rushing vs. Bears run defense

The Bears haven't been a good run defense overall, ranking 28th, and 30th in yards allowed per carry. But opponents haven't tried to run on them consistently or else they gave up on the run, as the Bears have faced only the 12th most rushing plays (310). Getting T.J. Edwards back is a great boost for the Bears' run defense. They allowed 113 yards rushing a game with Edwards starting and 148.2 without him. Josh Jacobs and all of the Packers' running backs are at and below 4.0 yards per carry. Their offensive line, particularly inside, has been their problem running the ball. No Edge.

Packers passing vs. Bears pass defense

Green Bay could get back receiver Jayden Reed and the narrative is how Jordan Love has heated up right when he needs to, like always. However, he failed to throw TD passes in three of the last five games after he had thrown at least one in each of the first seven games. The Packers' pass blocking on the interior is a real weakness, but the edge with Montez Sweat is where Love is most likely to get heat from the Bears. Another week back can help Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon get near 100% health for the Bears' secondary. The Bears seem to live and die with their ability to take away the ball but Love doesn't turn it over and has thrown only three picks, with a 104.3 passer rating. Edge to Packers

Special teams

Brandon McManus has missed six field goal tries and the loss of Savion Williams to injuries deprives the Packers of their best kick returner. Bo Melton would be most likely to handle it. Packers punt returners have been sub-par with Romeo Doubs averaging 6.2 yards and Matthew Golden 4.7 but Golden has a wrist injury. Packers coverage teams have averaged a yard-plus better than the Bears overall but that's a minimal amount and the last three games have been far better for Richard Hightower's group with a handful of injured veterans returning to health. Edge to Bears

Coaching

Of course it would have made more sense for Ben Johnson to keep his mouth shut about Matt LaFleur but he didn't. That's ancient history from almost a full year ago. This still doesn't impact who actually coaches their team better. Jeff Hafley's Packers defense shuts down opponents but rarely produces takeaways. Dennis Allen's defense has trouble shutting down teams, allowing 5.9 yards a play, or 0.7 worse than Green Bay. But they make up for it by hounding the football and getting it a league-high 26 times, for a league-high plus-17 differential. No Edge

Intangibles

The home field is huge in this game as the Packers have given up just over 13 points a game there. Noise and lack of experience in big games works against the Bears. Williams has had five comeback wins but Love has played in far more big battles and also in the playoffs. Edge to Packers

Final Score: Packers 20, Bears 17

DraftKings line: Packers by 6 ½ (over/under 44 ½)

Playing without Williams' favorite target causes a huge impact. Odunze has never missed a game before. It figures to be such a close battle that one key absence can swing the outcome. This could be one close game the Bears can't win, but this group learns awfully fast. So expect an entirely different outcome in two weeks when they own the home-field advantage.

