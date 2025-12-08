3 Bears' studs in heartbreaking loss to Packers at frigid Lambeau Field

We could blame Ben Johnson for a play call that felt too cute. But, then again, it was his innovative misdirection that put the Chicago Bears to win Sunday at Lambeau Field with a nifty touchdown pass.

We could blame Caleb Williams for an off-balance, underthrow interception to an open Cole Kmet for what could have been the game-tying touchdown. But, then again, it was the quarterback's ad-lib accuracy that rallied the Bears time and again in their epic NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

And we could blame C.J. Gardner-Johnson for not being able to keep up with speedy Packers' receiver Christian Watson. But, then again, it was Gardner-Johnson's first-half interception and 10 tackles that kept the Bears close early.

Truth is, the only difference on this frigid day in Wisconsin was the speed of Watson. He beat the Bears' secondary twice for long touchdowns, and that was too much to overcome in an otherwise tightly contested, 28-21, Packers win.

There's a tiny bit of "dud" to take the shine off Williams' and Johnson's and Gardner-Johnson's "stud," but we have a feeling the Bears will be ready for the rematch in two weeks at Solider Field.

STUD: Ben Johnson

With leading receiver Rome Odunze not in uniform, his play-calling felt spot-on all day. The Bears ran it 32 times and threw it 35. The play design on the game-tying touchdown at 21-21 to tight end Colston Loveland was pure genius. None of other quibbled with handing the ball to Kyle Monangai on 3rd- and-1 on the final drive. And, to be fair, Kmet was open for a touchdown on fourth down if Williams just gave his pass a little more oomph.

STUD: Caleb Williams

Under duress all day, he was sacked only once and make countless plays and amazing throws on the run out of the pocket. His 26-yarder to Kmet on the sideline and the ensuing touchdown to Olamide Zacheus were highlight-film throws. On the fatal 4th-and-1 at Green Bay's 14 he rolled left and was slightly underthrow Kmet in the end zone for a game-sealing interception by Keisean Nixon.

STUD: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

A playmaking safety in his eighth season, he was asked to play outside his comfort zone chasing Watson all over the field. With Kyler Gordon out with a surprise pre-game injury, C.J. played his heart out but was a step slow a couple of times.