Ben Johnson details his first-round RB standards, fueling Ashton Jeanty speculation
As the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer, potential destinations for some of the top prospects are becoming clearer. For Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, it looks like he will either end up with the Las Vegas Raiders (drafting 6th overall) or the Chicago Bears (drafting 10th overall). Chicago is already expected to host Jeanty on a Top 30 visit.
Would the Chicago Bears actually spend such a high pick on a running back, given depth problems elsewhere on the roster? Head coach Ben Johnson won't rule it out. When speaking about the position with CHGO's Adam Hoge, Johnson brought up Jahmyr Gibbs, who was drafted 12th overall while he was still the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.
Running backs have to be more than just ball carriers
Johnson mentioned that in Detroit, they always saw Gibbs as more of a dynamic weapon than just a running back, which is why the Lions felt comfortable drafting him so high. While he did not mention Jeanty by name, he did say that in order to draft a running back at the top of the first round, that player would have to be a game-changer, someone who strikes fear into the heart of a defense.
Ashton Jeanty would give defensive coordinators fits trying to stop him
Does Jeanty meet that standard? Let's look at the facts.
In 2024, Jeanty racked up a mind-boggling 1,889 yards after contact. 1,889 total yards would be a great year for most running backs. For Jeanty, that's just counting the yardage after the first hit from a defender. He also forced 143 missed tackles, and when you take these two stats together, it screams 'Chicago Bears football'.
Jeanty is also a threat in the passing game, hauling in 80 receptions for 862 yards and 6 touchdowns over three years at Boise State. In other words, he's a do-it-all weapon.
The only time a defense was able to stop Jeanty was when they loaded the box and dared Boise State to throw the ball effectively, which they could not do. The Bears, however, would not have the problem of being too one-dimensional with quarterback Caleb Williams on the roster.
This doesn't mean Johnson is locked onto Jeanty. He also spoke highly of tight end Tyler Warren, who is another popular pick for the Bears according to draft analysts. But Johnson laid out clear criteria for what a running back has to look like to justify an early selection, and Jeanty checks all of those boxes with a permanent marker.
If he's available when the Bears are on the clock, Johnson and GM Ryan Poles may not be able to pass on the Boise State phenom.
