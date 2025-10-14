Ben Johnson praises D'Andre Swift, Bears' run game in stunning Week 6 win
The Chicago Bears defeated the Washington Commanders, 25-24, on Monday Night Football, thanks to a last-second field goal by Jake Moody that sent Jayden Daniels packing.
It's a very different feeling than what this team experienced in 2024, when Daniels connected with Noah Brown on the final play of the game -- the infamous Fail Mary -- to send the Bears' season into a tailspin.
One of the biggest reasons why this year's outcome was different was the performance of D'Andre Swift and the running game.
Swift ended Week 6 with 108 rushing yards, 67 receiving yards, and a touchdown, and was a critical factor on the game-winning drive. He had several chunk gains that positioned Moody for what was essentially a layup 38-yarder.
Swift ran with power and explosion. He deserves all his flowers. But he also -- finally -- had the benefit of some wide running lanes thanks to what was clearly the best run-blocking performance of the year by Chicago's offensive line.
Perhaps new left tackle Theo Benedet was the missing piece to unlock Ben Johnson's ground game.
Johnson met with reporters after the game and summarized the team's stunning victory. He noted that Swift and Moody received game balls for their effort, and was especially proud of how the running game took control when it mattered most.
Check out all of his post-game comments:
The Chicago Bears have now won three games in a row, and have another winnable contest up next week at home against the New Orleans Saints.
There's a good chance the Bears could be riding a four-game winning streak when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 8, who are expected to have Lamar Jackson back in the fold.