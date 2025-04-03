Ben Johnson providing 2025 fantasy football boost to Chicago Bears wide receivers
The 2025 NFL season is still over five months away, but serious fantasy football managers are monitoring every transaction this offseason to determine how they'll impact the fantasy landscape this fall.
One of the biggest NFL offseason moves that will have a massive effect on the 2025 fantasy season was the Chicago Bears' hiring Ben Johnson as head coach. The league's brightest offensive mind is expected to elevate quarterback Caleb Williams into the top tier of starters -- at least, that's what his 2024 scouting report expects -- and, as a result, should make wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze serious fantasy football assets.
ESPN's Mike Clay published his top 55 wide receivers for the 2025 fantasy football season on Wednesday, and Moore is the biggest beneficiary of the new-look Bears offense.
He checked in at No. 13.
"Working in a crowded Chicago WR room with a rookie QB last season, Moore did see a dip in fantasy output (from ninth in PPG in 2023 to 28th in 2024), but he was still very productive, finishing ninth among WRs in targets and receptions," Clay wrote. "Moore did improve dramatically in the second half of the season (11.1 fantasy PPG during Weeks 1-10, but 17.3 in eight games once OC Shane Waldron was fired), which is notable as Ben Johnson takes over the offense. Entering his age-28 season, Moore is a fine WR2 target and a career year is very possible if Caleb Williams makes a Year 2 leap."
Moore had a massive regression in efficiency in 2024, dropping to 966 yards on 98 catches (a career high) after catching two fewer passes in 2023 (96) but totaling a career-best 1,364 yards. His touchdowns fell from eight to six as well.
Even with the presence of Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, Moore still had the second-most targets of his career in 2024. He had plenty of opportunities to make plays; he just... didn't.
Much of the blame belongs to Waldron, who did Moore no favors with how he manufactured some of his touches. But, if we're being honest, Moore has to level up in 2025 and prove that his first season on a fat new contract didn't impact his desire to be one of the best playmakers in the NFC.
Rome Odunze is a 2025 fantasy football breakout candidate
As for Odunze, he checked in at No. 34 on Clay's list, which would qualify him for a starting wide receiver spot in traditional three-wide receiver lineups in 12-team leagues.
"With target hog Keenan Allen gone, Caleb Williams entering Year 2 and Ben Johnson now running the offense, Odunze is an extremely logical breakout candidate," Clay wrote. "He should be one of your favorite mid-round targets."
Odunze's end-of-year box score trailed fellow rookies Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars), Malik Nabers (Giants), and Ladd McConkey (Chargers) by a significant margin, and for fantasy football managers, that's really all that matters. But a deeper dive into his film reveals a player who ran clean routes and was routinely getting open against quality NFL cornerbacks. With Allen's departure and no real threat beyond Moore to steal targets, Odunze's numbers are going to pop in 2025.
The 2025 NFL Draft could result in the Chicago Bears selecting a wide receiver in the second round, as ESPN's Field Yates predicted in his latest mock draft. But even if that happens, Moore and Odunze remain attractive fantasy football assets next year. And there's no better way to play fantasy than to draft and cheer for legit playmaking Bears.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —