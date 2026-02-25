Chicago Bears Grant Tremaine Edmunds Permission to Seek Trade

The Chicago Bears have opened the door to a potential major defensive shakeup this offseason.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have granted linebacker Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade.

"The Bears have granted permission for LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, according to a league source," Biggs tweeted. "He's under contract for the '26 season at $15M. Still young and was Pro Bowl-caliber player thru first 10 games before minor injury. Finished year healthy. Led D in tackles."

It's a significant development, to say the least.

As Biggs noted, Edmunds was on a Pro Bowl trajectory before injuries caught up with him in 2025. Still, he led the Bears in tackles and was a huge reason why Chicago made enjoyed an improbable NFC North title and run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Remember: granting permission to seek a trade does not guarantee one will happen. But what it does reveal is the likelihood that Edmunds isn't part of the Bears' 2026 plans.

Ryan Poles has consistently emphasized roster flexibility and long-term salary cap health since taking over as the Bears' general manager. Moving Edmunds would fit that philosophy.

Still, replacing his production won't be easy.

Edmunds brings size, range, and coverage ability to the second level of the Chicago Bears' defense. He's a quality run defender and a menace against the pass. He plays with a fiery demeanor, too.

However, with Caleb Williams' second contract quickly approaching and the need to shed bloated salaries over the next 12 to 24 months, Edmonds becomes an obvious cost-savings target.

Cutting or trading Tremaine Edmunds would save the Bears $15 million against the salary cap.

The NFL Scouting Combine is more than just where teams go to get height, weight, and 40 times. It's also the hub for trade negotiations and early free-agency deals. It's where conversations like a Tremaine Edmunds trade begin.

I'm sure there will be a market for a player with Edmunds' resume. He's only 27 and remains highly productive. Whether the Bears can pull a quality mid-round pick or better for him remains to be seen.