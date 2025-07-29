Ben Johnson silences Caleb Williams’ critics with latest Bears QB update
Caleb Williams has been the target of early training camp criticism from all corners of NFL media. Whether it’s Dan Orlovsky suggesting Williams needs years to break a decade’s worth of bad habits, or Colin Cowherd saying the Bears will know if the 2024 first overall pick is a bust by October, the horrendous takes have been relentless.
It’s why Chicago Bears fans must keep the ear muffs on. The blinders, too. Pay attention to the voices and opinions that really matter, like head coach Ben Johnson’s.
Johnson provided an update on Caleb Williams’ development, and it was encouraging to say the least.
"I probably just see growth," Johnson said. "He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday -- the walk-through -- in terms of moving around. We go from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving. We’re adding more every day. I told him this on the player day off: his process is really clean right now. I’m talking about how he’s preparing. I’m really pleased with it. He’s doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we’re starting to see the dividends being paid from it."
Did you catch that last part? The work Williams is doing that no one else is seeing? Not the Orlovskys or the Cowherds or any other talking head who wants their five minutes of hot-take fame.
Instead, Williams’ teammates and coaches see the work he’s putting in. And by all accounts, the on-field results are beginning to trend in the right direction too.
Indeed, we’re all excited that football is (sort of ) back. And, as a result, knee-jerk reactions to a poor two-minute drill or a bad 7-on-7 series will dominate social media.
But none of that matters when Week 1 rolls around. Instead, it’ll be all about Caleb Williams’ preparation for the Minnesota Vikings and his 2025 prime time debut. If he struggles in Johnson’s offense on national television? Yep, the gloves will come off.
Until then, take advantage of the mute button and lock into what Bears coaches and players say over the next few weeks.