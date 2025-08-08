Ben Johnson sitting Caleb Williams in preseason Week 1 is the right call
Patience will have to be a virtue for Chicago Bears fans. Head coach Ben Johnson spoke to Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns of CHGO on Friday morning and confirmed to them that quarterback Caleb Williams will not play in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
This is probably the right call. There remain two more preseason games before we get to the regular season, and Williams will likely play in those. The Bears are holding a joint practice scrimmage with the Dolphins on Friday, and these are often run at something close to game speed. So even if Williams isn't in the preseason game itself, he should get plenty of quality reps in their practice session.
With Williams sidelined, Bears fans can expect a healthy dose of fan-favorite backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. Though his four regular-season starts in 2023, his rookie year, left a lot to be desired, Bagent has often shone in preseason games, flashing the kind of potential that could soon land him a starting job elsewhere in the NFL.
Case Keenum will also get some good work in on Sunday. Keenum joined the Bears just this year on a one-year deal and has served as a reliable, experienced mentor for Williams and Bagent, who are both still young and learning their way in this league. Don't forget, Keenum once started in an NFC Championship game after pulling off what has been dubbed the 'Minnesota Miracle'.
And quarterbacks aren't the only players on the team who are getting the reps they need. There are a handful of Bears who could have a breakout game on Sunday, which should offer plenty of excitement to fans. It's not the regular season yet, but Bears football is finally back.