Biggest takeaway from Chicago Bears' 2025 offseason workouts revealed
It's been quite the offseason for the Chicago Bears in 2025. Just about everything has gone right for this organization. From hiring the NFL's top head coaching candidate in Ben Johnson to fixing an offensive line that's haunted most of the team's failed starting quarterbacks in recent years, the Bears have successfully targeted obvious weaknesses, fixed them, and turned them into strengths.
The expected development of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has Bears fans excited, as does the probable massive increase in production for Williams' 2024 first-round classmate, Rome Odunze.
The Bears' defense has a new coordinator, Dennis Allen, who will make defense fun again at Soldier Field, even though GM Ryan Poles didn't make any massive, headline-grabbing moves at edge rusher in free agency or the 2025 NFL draft.
But the biggest upgrade of them all is Johnson, who put his attention to detail and no-nonsense approach to his craft on display throughout the Chicago Bears' offseason workout program.
It's that attention to detail -- especially with how Johnson coached Caleb Williams -- that caught the eye of Bears reporters, including The Athletic's Adam Jahns.
Ben Johnson will show no mercy with Caleb Williams in 2025
"During minicamp, new head coach Ben Johnson yelled at quarterback Caleb Williams to go “FASTER” through his reads," Jahns wrote. "On that specific play, Williams reached his checkdown, a completion to running back Roschon Johnson for a first down. But it still wasn’t good enough for Johnson. He saw more and wanted more from Williams. Johnson is going to challenge Williams every day about everything. His fiery, demanding persona on the field at practice stood out throughout the offseason program. That won’t change. Williams is going to be coached hard by Johnson. His development needs it."
The best thing for Williams is to have a coach like Johnson, who doesn't care what Williams accomplished at USC or that he's been welcomed to Chicago as the city's football messiah. Instead, he just wants his quarterback to execute his offense; pedigree doesn't matter. And you can bet that if Johnson thinks there's another QB on the roster, or in next year's free agency or NFL Draft class, who can do it better than Williams? He'll have no loyalty to anyone but the Bears organization.
The good news is Williams should excel under Ben Johnson, both personally, through hard coaching, and on the field, because of Williams' expertise as a play caller. A first-ever 4,000-yard passer could be in the cards for the Bears this year.
Chicago Bears fans aren't used to having a coach as universally respected as Johnson is. And the fact that he's already establishing himself as the Alpha on the practice field is a great thing for the organization, both in 2025 and beyond.