Caleb Williams channels his inner Morpheus
The Chicago Bears’ NFL season ended less than a month ago, but quarterback Caleb Williams has already undergone a relatively radical makeover.
Aside from getting rid of a cyst in right his arm, the quarterback got rid of a bunch of hair. His tight new coif made its public debut at the January 18 roundball clash between the Wisconsin Badgers and Caleb’s USC Trojans. (FWIW, Wisconsin put a hurtin’ on ’SC, 84-69.)
Then today, at new head coach Ben Johnson’s introductory presser, Williams’ makeover was further revealed as he rocked what looked to be a brand spankin’ new full-length leather jacket.
To explain the look, Williams used an analogy that dates back to 1999…two years before he was born:
The exchange went something like this:
- Reporter: “The last 12 months for you have been pretty wild.”
- Williams: “Yeah, that’s why I have this outfit on. [I want to] look like I’m in The Matrix, [like] Morpheus.”
For those of you who aren’t sci-fi fans, The Matrix is a 1999 film co-starring Keanu Reeves as Neo and Laurence Fishburne as the aforementioned Morpheus. The flick is so all over the map (in a good way) that a two-sentence elevator pitch can’t really be a thing.
Suffice it to say that Morpheus spends most of the flick trying to help Neo find answers, all while wearing a way cool jacket.
Chicago hopes Williams’ jacket helps him find the answers needed to drag the Bears to a Super Bowl.