Caleb Williams' gift to NFL legend's kids gets adorable reaction
Kids everywhere love getting a jersey of their favorite football player, even the kids of a Super Bowl champion, but Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams went the extra mile. He took time out of his busy training camp schedule, where he's preparing to meet head coach Ben Johnson's unprecedented goals for him, to sign two jerseys and send them to Ndamukong Suh for his two sons, who are big fans of Caleb Williams.
Suh captured the moment his boys opened the package to share on Instagram, and their reaction was priceless.
Suh got in on the fun himself, joking with his boys that they would never be allowed to play quarterback. He also captioned his Instagram by saying that Williams' gesture made him want to "come out of retirement to get one more sack in on you". Luckily for Williams, Suh had stopped playing before Williams entered the NFL. Suh was one of the most feared, most dominant defensive tackles in the NFL and would likely have given Williams a very bad day.
Interestingly enough, this isn't the first story this offseason that links Williams and Suh. Last month, Suh shared a video on social media in which he expressed hope that the Bears would give Williams the space and freedom he needs to build a life outside of football. Suh stressed how important a work-life balance is, even for NFL players. He said that it could not only make him a better player but would set Williams up for success in his post-football life.
But that's all for later. For now, Williams is smack in the middle of his football career and is striving to revive hope for one of the most snakebitten fanbases in the NFL. That may sound like a lot of responsibility to load onto one man's shoulders, but WIlliams insists that pressure is not a thing for him. If he's telling the truth and he lives up to lofty expectations in 2025, then those signed jerseys he sent to Suh's kids will one day be worth a small fortune.