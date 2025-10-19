Caleb Williams' pedestrian Week 7 outing derails Bears' record chase
The Chicago Bears won their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints, improving their record to 4-2. It was their fourth win in a row, too.
That's the good news.
The not-so-great news was the performance of QB Caleb Williams, who ended Sunday's contest completing 15-of-26 passes for 172 yards and an interception.
Williams certainly wasn't at his best against a solid yet unspectacular Saints defense. He had some frustrating misses and looked a bit panicked in the pocket.
But, hey, the Bears did win the game.
What might be a more frustrating byproduct of this game, however, is what Williams' production (or lack thereof) did to his 2025 season pace.
Prior to Week 7, Williams was on pace to break the Chicago Bears' single-season passing record.
That record is held by Erik Kramer, who threw for 3,838 yards in 1995.
After Sunday's performance, Caleb Williams is now on pace to throw for 3,827 yards. Yep; he'd finish the year about 10 yards shy of Kramer's mark.
By failing to throw a touchdown against the Saints, Williams' touchdown pace dropped to 26. The Bears' single-season record (also set by Kramer in 1995), is 29.
All it takes is one big game by Williams to get back on pace to break Kramer's record and become the first Bears' passer to eclipse 4,000 yards. For now, he has to up his game if he wants to etch his name in Chicago's history books.