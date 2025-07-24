Caleb Williams struggles with deep ball on second day of Bears training camp practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams isn't off to a great start at training camp.
It's not a cause for alarm or even a concern at this point. Williams is learning a new system, and that extends beyond the playbook.
But it is, at the very least, noteworthy.
Williams is in the process of figuring out how to practice the way coach Ben Johnson wants him to, and that's an ongoing learning experience. A tough learning experience, too.
On Thursday, Williams struggled as a passer, particularly on the deep ball, according to 670 The Score's Mark Grote, who was in attendance at practice.
Grote did say that things "looked better" for Williams than they did on Wednesday, but he noted that the second-year QB was "missing on some of the long shots" down the field.
This was a concern that followed Williams throughout his rookie season. It was a surprising revelation for a player who was lauded for having elite accuracy as an NFL Draft prospect.
Perhaps it's just a timing issue -- it's only the second day of training camp, after all. But Williams must build some positive momentum as training camp unfolds so he can silence the army of critics who are waiting to jump all over him for every errant throw.