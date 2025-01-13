Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels, the heated debate that will never end
Last night, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led his Washington Commanders to a last-gasp 23-20 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last night, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams did…something. We can't know what, because Chicago’s signal caller wasn’t on national television.
As the two field generals were picked one and two in their draft class, the Caleb vs. Jayden comparisons are going to be a thing for their entire careers:
- Who’s better?
- Who will be better?
- Will Caleb grow in year two?
- Will Jayden regress in year two?
- Which team got it right?
- Which one screwed up?
- Or are they both really good quarterbacks, and we can finally put this discussion to bed?
And so on. And so on. And so on.
Bears Twitter and Commanders Twitter Chime In
To exactly nobody’s surprise, social media had plenty to say about the Caleb/Jayden conundrum in the hours after Washington’s Zane Gonzalez's perfectly executed doink ended the Bucs' 2024-25 season.
Some were very much on Team Caleb…
…while others were all Jayden, all the time.
But there was a dissenting voice who doesn’t particularly appreciate either of them:
