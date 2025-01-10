Top young safety dubbed 'sensible target' for Chicago Bears in NFL free agency
Safety isn't the first position on the list of Chicago Bears 2025 offseason needs, but it definitely belongs somewhere on it. Sure, offensive line and pass rusher will get more attention, but the unknown health status of Jaquan Brisker could force GM Ryan Poles to invest in the position for the second year in a row.
The Bears signed Kevin Byard in free agency last year, and the veteran safety had a solid first season in Chicago. But he'll be 32 years old in August, and the Bears can save $7 million in cap space if they cut ties with him.
So, do the math. Brisker has a serious concussion problem and Byard could be an aging salary cap casualty. Maybe safety should be bumped higher on the needs list.
Jevon Holland makes a ton of sense for Bears in free agency
Enter Miami Dolphins star Jevon Holland, who's slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March. He's rated the fifth-best free agent in 2025, and the Bears, according to a recent Bleacher Report ranking of the top 50 free agents, are one of the teams predicted to sign him.
"Holland still started 15 games in his contract season and allowed an opposing passer rating of only in coverage," Kristopher Knox wrote. "He tallied 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble—one that helped the Dolphins beat the Jaguars back in Week 1. While Holland didn't produce gaudy statistics in 2024, he's still one of the best young defenders in the NFL. He'll turn 25 in March and should interest any team searching for a long-term answer on the back end if the Dolphins allow him to test the market."
Holland joined the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and quickly emerged as one of the most exciting young safeties in the league. Adding a player with his playmaking chops behind cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Kyler Gordon would revitalize a defense once viewed as a potential top-five unit entering the 2024 season.
