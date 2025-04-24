Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft: Last look at team's biggest roster needs
The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here. The Chicago Bears will soon be on the clock, and general manager Ryan Poles will take his best swings at adding high-value players to a roster that still has several needs.
Balancing the inherent value vs. needs conflict is a challenge as old as the NFL Draft itself, but in 2025, Poles will be armed with a well-rounded roster that will give him flexibility with his early-round selections.
As of the time of this writing, the Chicago Bears hold the 10th, 39th, 41st, 72nd, 148th, 233rd, and 240th picks. It's a full arsenal of seven picks spread across three days that should land at least three potential starters in the first two rounds.
With that in mind, here are the Chicago Bears biggest 2025 NFL Draft needs.
Running Back
D'Andre Swift was average at best in 2024, and while there's a chance he can find more success in Ben Johnson's offense in 2025, there's little to no way the Bears will exit the first two rounds without one of the skilled, starting-caliber running back prospects in this year's NFL Draft.
Left Tackle
Chicago's revamped offensive line has been the biggest headline of the 2025 offseason, but left tackle remains the one position that's gone untouched. That should change early in the NFL Draft, potentially even in the first round. Braxton Jones is a solid player, but the ankle injury he suffered in December, combined with his expiring contract, has put his future with the team in doubt.
Edge Rusher
Dayo Odeyingbo was a good signing in free agency, but the Bears' defense needs a twitchy and explosive edge rusher who can be a defensive weapon on obvious passing downs. Montez Sweat remains the team's primary pass rusher, but he needs a viable running mate.
Tight End
Cole Kmet's ceiling remains higher than his career has indicated so far, and there's a chance he could be Johnson's Sam LaPorta in 2025. But the Bears are uniquely positioned to land Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in the first round, which would give Caleb Williams a remarkable cast of skill players to target.
Safety
Jaquan Brisker is a stud, but his concussion history is scary. The Chicago Bears can't assume he's capable of being a full-season starter, which will force Poles to pay close attention to this position group as the 2025 NFL Draft unfolds.
