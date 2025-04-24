Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks: Complete list by round
The 2025 NFL Draft is here, and with it comes the hope that only a new class of Chicago Bears can bring.
That 2025 class of Bears is currently slated to be seven players. Chicago will enter Draft weekend with seven picks spread across all seven rounds, but that number could go up (or down) depending on whether general manager Ryan Poles makes a trade (or two... or three).
Where do the Chicago Bears pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Here's the complete list of Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft picks.
Round 1: No. 10
Round 2: Nos. 39, 41
Round 3: No. 72
Round 4: NO PICK
Round 5: No. 148
Round 6: NO PICK
Round 7: Nos. 233, 240
Chicago Bears should add three starters in first two rounds
The big-ticket Chicago Bears NFL Draft picks will come from their first three selections, all of which are slated to be in the top 50.
The Bears' first-round pick, No. 10 overall, is a true wildcard. A quick spin through the latest mock drafts shows nothing close to a consensus on the position Poles will target, let alone the player. Rumors of Chicago wanting to trade up for running back Ashton Jeanty continue to swirl, but it would require a jump into the top five picks, which may be too rich of an asking price for Poles and the Bears' front office.
How to watch the 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 pm EST from Green Bay.
WATCH: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
LISTEN: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports, ESPN Radio