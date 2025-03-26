Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Draft target suffers apparent injury during Pro Day workout
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles were both on hand to watch some of the top NFL Draft prospects at Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, they watched one of the school's top prospects get hurt.
While running a 40 yard dash, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams fell to the ground and grabbed at his leg.
Ohio State staffers helped him off the field before he walked back to the locker room under his own power.
Williams is a projected Top 50 draft pick, going as early as the late first round in mock drafts.
The 334-pound lineman was a strong possibility for the Bears' second-round picks at 39 and 41, if he was still on the board at the time.
Hopefully this Pro Day injury is minor and doesn't affect his draft stock, but if it turns out to be more severe, he could face a free fall on draft weekend.
Any major injury at this point on the offseason calendar would jeopardize his ability to play next season, and NFL teams drafting him would need to let him redshirt his rookie year.
He could prove to be a steal, though, if he falls to later rounds of the draft and turns out to be the potential first-round talent he looked like before his Pro Day.
Early signs were that his injury wasn't too severe, as he returned to the event to watch his teammates continue to participate.