Bears' Ben Johnson, Ryan Poles attend high-profile OT pro day ahead of NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears are leaving breadcrumbs along the trail to the 2025 NFL Draft, and a massive clue about their potential plan for the first (and even second) round may have been revealed Wednesday.
General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson were both in attendance at Ohio State's pro day, which will feature several high-profile offensive prospects, including offensive tackle Josh Simmons, who some consider worthy of the No. 10 overall pick.
Simmons suffered a serious knee injury last season but was considered the top offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL draft before getting hurt. He's expected to make a full recovery close to the start of the 2025 regular season, but with Braxton Jones on a slow road to full health after fracturing his ankle in December, the Bears may have no choice but to pivot to a healthier prospect.
Running back TreyVeon Henderson, who many view as the prospect who comes closest to matching Jahmyr Gibbs' skill set, will certainly have Johnson's attention, as will wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, a dark horse to be the first receiver selected in the 2025 NFL draft (not including Travis Hunter).
There's also interior offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, who, before the Bears' trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, was a high-ranking target for either of Chicago's second-round picks. He should still be on Poles' short-list for offensive line depth, but he may not have a chance to land him. Jackson's draft stock is rising, and he could end up a late-first-round pick.
There are a few defensive prospects the Chicago Bears could have their eye on as well. Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and edge rushers Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau would all thrive under Dennis Allen's tutelage, and are 100 percent in play for the Bears in Round 2.
