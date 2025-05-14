Chicago Bears 2025 NFL Schedule: Early leaks, rumors, and what we know so far
The Chicago Bears' complete 2025 NFL season schedule will be revealed at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Until then, here's what we know about who the Bears will play, and when.
Chicago Bears 2025 schedule: Confirmed games
Week 13: Bears at Eagles (Black Friday on Prime Video)
Week 16: Packers at Bears on FOX (Saturday, late afternoon)
Chicago Bears 2025 schedule: Rumored games
Week 17: Bears at Commanders (Christmas Day)
Chicago Bears will not have an international game in 2025
The 2025 NFL international games are set, and the Bears aren't slated to cross the pond.
Here are all of this year's international games:
Chicago Bears 2025 strength of schedule
The Chicago Bears will have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season. Their opponents win-loss percentage from2024 is .571, ranking second-best in the league. They'll play 11 games against teams that were above .500 in 2024 and 10 games against playoff teams from last season.
Chicago Bears' 2025 opponents
Here is the complete list of home and away games for the Bears in 2025:
HOME:
Detroit Lions
|Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints
AWAY:
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
San Francisco 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders