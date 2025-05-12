Bears Insider: Rookie RB Kyle Monangai in wide-open battle for Chicago backfield role
The Chicago Bears starting running back situation just got a whole lot more interesting.
Chicago Tribune Bears insider Brad Biggs appeared on 670 The Score on Monday and shed light on just how big of an opportunity seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai has in Chicago's running back derby.
"It's a wide-open competition there at the running back position," Biggs said. "You would imagine D'Andre Swift will be in the front of that, but there's an opportunity for two things — playing time and touches. That's why they drafted him."
Kyle Monangai could be the surprise starting running back for the Chicago Bears
Monangai wasn't the running back that analysts expected the Bears to add in the 2025 NFL Draft, especially not after Chicago was tied to Ashton Jeanty as a first-round target and the failed trade attempt to move up in Round 2 for TreVeyon Henderson.
But now that the former Rutgers star is locked and loaded, he's bringing back-to-back 1,200-yard rushing seasons to the Bears' running back room and a running style that will appeal to head coach Ben Johnson.
“Like you look at a lot of these day three picks, and in a lot of cases players are drafted on day three because of traits–like the size, speed, the testing numbers," Biggs said. "This kid was drafted because of production in the Big Ten for Rutgers, and you’re envisioning him being able to transfer some of that production that he had in school into the NFL.”
Whether Monangai can actually go from seventh-round pick to NFL starter is a storyline worth monitoring over the next couple of months, but there's no doubt the Chicago Bears have high hopes for him, despite a draft slotting that's usually reserved for practice-squad candidates.