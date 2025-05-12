2025 NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears to play in Black Friday game
The Chicago Bears' 2025 season schedule is beginning to come into focus.
First, we learned of the Bears' Week 16 tilt against the Green Bay Packers as part of a FOX Sports double-header. Now, we've got a huge schedule leak for Amazon Prime's Black Friday national game.
The Chicago Bears will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Super Bowl champion Eagles in the newly minted day-after-Thanksgiving game.
The NFL clearly has high hopes for the Bears in 2025, considering the two schedule leaks -- which are national games -- are for a point in the season when teams are charging for the playoffs.
Bears will be late-season must-see TV in 2025
The new-look Bears feature the NFL's most desirable young head coach in Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams, who's expected to take his game to another level this season under Johnson's watch and with a rebuilt offensive line keeping him upright.
While some Bears fans were hoping Chicago would draw the Eagles in the NFL's opening night game, a matchup later in the season will prove to be beneficial. The Bears have a lot of new pieces in place, both in the coaching staff and between the white lines; they're going to need time to gel on the field before taking on a team as powerful as Philadelphia.
By the time Black Friday rolls around, Chicago will be whatever version of the Bears they were meant to be in 2025. And if that's a playoff-caliber team, there will be no better way to enjoy some leftovers than with some competitive Bears football.