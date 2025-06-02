Chicago Bears’ 2025 Week 10 statistical leaders, predicted—Biggest beatdown of 2025?
The Chicago Bears circled November 9, 2025 on their calendar, not because their homer against the New York Giants is a particularly noteworthy contest—on the contrary, it’s a mid-season dog-days clash against an infinitely meh non-divisional opponent—but rather because it’ll be a welcome respite after back-to-backers against Cincinnati’s and Baltimore’s respective buzzsaw offensive attacks.
In other words, it’ll be way easier to clamp down a washed Russell Wilson than Balto’s former MVP Lamar Jackson or Cincy’s someday MVP Joe Burrow.
While the Giants' offense isn’t super-scary (#WashedRussellWilson), their defense might be a thing, having added a potential Micah Parsons 2.0 in Penn State rookie Abdul Carter, and a couple of solid D-backfielders in Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland.
But that side of the ball is very much a TBD situation; the way it looks right now, New York’s defense is, as they say, ripe for the pickin’.
This all begs the question, which of Chicago’s skill players will abuse the Giants on the (possibly) frozen tundra of Soldier Field?
Running Back
At this point in the season, Bears head coach Ben Johnson will have sussed out his offensive backfield rotation, and it’s not unfair to theorize that theoretical RB1 D’Andre Swift won’t be the bell cow.
Nor will RB2, Roschon Johnson.
Nor will RB3, Random Free Agent RB Who Isn’t Yet On The Roster.
Thus, it’s silly to hazard a guess as to who will dominate the rock on any given Sunday, Monday, Thursday, or Saturday, so we’ll give Week 10 to Roschon, just because.
Or maybe not just because. Y'see, we have some numbers that bear this one out.
Last season, the Jints allowed 47 touchdowns in the red zone, the sixth-most in the league, and red zone scores are Roschon’s meat and potatoes, as all six of his 2024 scores came from inside the five-yard line.
So we’ll give the third-year man out of Texas not one, not two, but three, count ‘em, three tuddies.
Wide Receiver
Some weeks, there’s no need to overthink things. Some weeks, your best player will be the best player, and this will be one of those weeks.
This’ll be D.J. Moore’s breakout 2024 performance, and the former Terrapin will twice find pay dirt, meaning that he and Roschon will account for 35 points.
Because as the above headline told us, beatdown.
Tight End
Roschon will eat. D.J. will eat. So will there be enough food left for the tight ends?
Sure, but not a whole lot.
Quarterback Caleb Williams will be flinging the ball all over the darn place, so it would stand to reason that at some point, Colton Loveland will get something.
But—surprise, surprise—that something won’t come via the pass.
This week, Ben Johnson will get cute in the fourth quarter, dial up a Loveland reverse inside of the red zone, and watch his rookie tiptoe into the end zone, giving the Bears their 42nd point.
Thusly, beatdown.