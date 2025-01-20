NFL insider says Ben Johnson picked Chicago Bears for one specific reason
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had his choice of where he wanted to coach next season, with serious interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.
He chose the Chicago Bears for something the other teams don't have.
NFL insider Diana Russini of The Athletic said Johnson picked Chicago because of Caleb Williams. Her podcast co-host (and former Bears quarterback) Chase Daniel followed up and agreed with her reporting. It's all about the quarterback.
Johnson is clearly looking forward to working with last year's No. 1 overall pick in Chicago, with immense potential to lead a high-flying offense.
Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence, but their quarterback is signed to a $275 million contract that limits the team's ability to pay for quality talent around the QB.
The Bears have Williams on his rookie contract for three more seasons, plus a fifth-year option on the end of the deal that will still pay him below market value. Johnson has the opportunity to mold Williams into the best quarterback in franchise history.
The coach who develops the team's all-time top QB would certainly get remembered as one of the greats for an already historic franchise.
This is the dream pairing for both the quarterback and the head coach. It's what Johnson wanted. It's what Williams wanted. And it's what Bears fans wanted.
Everybody wins. Except Lions fans.
