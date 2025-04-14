Chicago Bears break the bank for cornerback Kyler Gordon—the internet has thoughts
The Chicago Bears have a reputation for being cheap—a reputation that, considering what they’ve shelled out this off-season, needs to be squashed. Because...
- Bears GM Ryan Poles inked free agent IDL Grady Jarrett to a three-year deal worth $42,750,000.
- Free agent center Drew Dalman signed his own three-year deal that clocked in at $42,000,000.
- EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo’s three-year free agent contract will score him $48,000,000.
- Acquired via trade, OG Joe Thuney is raking in $18,000,000, but he becomes an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, so look for a pricey extension.
If that doesn’t convince you the Bears are willing to spend, and spend, and spend some more, take a gander at Kyler Gordon’s new deal.
Back Up the Brink’s Truck
Gordon is a fine player, and plenty of folks think he’s worth every penny, and letting him walk would not only leave a significant hole in the defensive backfield, but would send a terrible message to the team, that message being, “You're a good player, but we’re a penny-pinching franchise.”
Social media gave Gordon's deal mixed reviews, with some tweeters being fully on-board and pointing out that Kyler Gordons don’t grow on trees.
But there is a vocal minority that isn’t on Team Kyler
Regardless of where you stand on the signing, you can take comfort in the fact that the Chicago Bears are ready, willing, and able to make it rain.