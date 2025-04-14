Why Kyler Gordon is worth every penny of big contract extension from Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears made Kyler Gordon the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL with a new three-year, $40 million contract extension that includes over $30 million guaranteed.
It's a hefty pay raise for the 25-year-old former second round pick, but he's worth every penny.
Gordon has gotten better in each of his three seasons, culminating in a strong 2024 season that saw him emerge as a versatile play-maker on the back end of the defense.
He didn't record an interception, but he finished with a career-high six pass breakups that included two dropped interceptions, according to PFF. He also only gave up one touchdown in coverage.
As a blitzer, Gordon registered a sack, a quarterback hit and seven hurries as the cornerback with the third-most pass rushing snaps in the NFL.
He really shined in run defense, where he wasn't afraid to take on blocks and make big stops. His tackles on running plays came an average of 1.7 yards beyond the line of scrimmage.
For comparison, nose tackle Andrew Billings had an average depth of tackle at 1.8 yards on running plays last season.
Even becoming the highest-paid slot defender, Gordon is still on an affordable contract compared to other players at his position.
His new deal averages $13.3 million per year, which will rank 21st among all cornerbacks in 2025. He comes in just behind D.J. Reed, who signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Detroit Lions in March.
Gordon will make $5.66 million less per year on his deal than what the Bears payed Jaylon Johnson.
And at just 25 years old, Gordon will have the opportunity to hit the open market again at age 29 while still in the prime of his career.
Ryan Poles was smart to lock him now before the market continues to rise and reward his first ever draft pick as an unquestioned success.
