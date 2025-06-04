Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson reveals what he values most in a left tackle
The Chicago Bears have an issue at left tackle. At least, they don't know who the starter will be until Braxton Jones proves he's fully recovered from the fractured ankle he suffered last December.
And even when Jones is healthy enough to play, there's a chance he could be unseated by either of the team's young up-and-comers: this year's second-round pick, Ozzy Trapilo, and last year's third-rounder, Kiran Amegadjie.
The pair has been rotating with the first team since the start of the offseason program, but the real competition will kick off once the pads go on in training camp.
"It's an ongoing process," coach Ben Johnson said after minicamp practice Tuesday. "Hard to jump to any conclusions just yet, especially at that position, where you really can't be judged until you've got pads on. Both guys are taking turns and they're making the most of their opportunities."
While it doesn't appear we're any closer to knowing who the front-runner for LT1 is right now, we did learn which trait will be the most important for Johnson when he decides who sits atop the depth chart.
READ: This terrifying scenario could ruin the Chicago Bears' 2025 season
"To me, the No. 1 job of an offensive tackle—doesn't matter right or left—is to pass protect," Johnson said. "You need to be able to block their best pass rusher one-on-one. To me, that's the No. 1 job and everything we can get out of them in the run game will be gravy on top of it. But we've got to find out who the best pass protector is, the most consistent pass protector is, and really that's for all five guys up front."
The Bears' offensive line surrendered the most sacks in the NFL last year (68), and there's been a concerted effort this offseason to rebuild the starting five charged with keeping Caleb Williams upright.
The interior positions have been the focus, with Drew Dalman, Joe Thuney, and Jonah Jackson stepping in as the new starting center and guards. Right tackle will be manned by Darnell Wright once again, with left tackle remaining the only question mark as training camp inches closer.
May the best pass-protecting man win.