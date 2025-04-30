Chicago Bears' complete 2025 NFL offseason workout program revealed
Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, it's time for the Chicago Bears to turn their attention to on-field workouts that welcome their newest class of draftees.
Headlined by first-round pick Colston Loveland, the Bears have at least three rookies -- Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Ozzy Trapilo -- who are expected to make a massive impact this season. All three could (and probably should) start, but in order to get to that elevated status on the depth chart, they'll need a strong offseason that leads into their first-ever training camp.
The NFL published all 32 teams' offseason workout schedules on Wednesday, including the Bears', which will welcome this year's rookies at the annual rookie minicamp beginning on May 9.
Check it out:
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-22, May 28-30, June 9-11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 3-5
Rookie Minicamp: May 9-11
And let's not forget the 2025 NFL schedule release on May 14. The Chicago Bears' opponents are set, and include six games against their NFC North rivals, as well as out-of-division games against the Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Saints, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, 49ers, and Raiders.
The Bears have been one of the 2025 offseason's biggest winners, both in free agency and the NFL Draft. Now, it's time for Ben Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff to put this new and exciting roster into the best position possible for success.