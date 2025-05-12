Chicago Bears fans may need Peacock subscription to watch Week 17 game
The NFL will be unveiling the full 2025 schedule this week on May 14th, but not before leaking some juicy scheduling details. The first game of the season is already set, with the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, taking on their archrival, the Dallas Cowboys.
But that was not the only scheduling announcement from the NFL on Monday. They also unveiled a Week 17 prime-time matchup that will stream exclusively on NBC's streaming service Peacock, a 'Peacock Holiday Exclusive'.
Which teams will be part of this exclusive showing has not yet been revealed, though the NFL has said that it will be "selected from a pool of key NFL Week 17 Saturday matchups."
A Bears team that meets the hype will be appointment viewing for primetime games in December
What does this mean for fans of the Chicago Bears? Well, if the Bears live up to the hype around them and their new-look roster, they'll be a shoo-in for late-season primetime games. An electric Bears offense, led by head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams, pushing for the team's first playoff berth since 2020? NFL executives would be salivating over the kind of ratings that team would draw, especially on a Saturday night.
Unfortunately for fans of the team, this would mean having to shell out a few extra dollars for a Peacock subscription ($7.99 for a basic subscription at the time of this writing) if you wanted to watch what could be a crucial matchup. But if the Bears are rolling towards the playoffs, I'm sure most fans would consider it money well-spent.