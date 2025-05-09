Chicago Bears rookie Luther Burden gives hilarious answer for why he chose No. 87
Sometimes, an NFL player doesn't choose his number, the number chooses them. In the case of Chicago Bears rookie Luther Burden, No. 87 wasn't... his choice.
Burden explained how he ended up with the old-school and bulky digits after the first day of the Bears' 2025 rookie minicamp.
"All the good numbers were gone," Burden said.
Burden, who wore No. 3 for Missouri, did have limited options. His college number is retired, as are Nos. 5, 7, and 28 -- the other wide receiver-friendly options.
Mike Ditka's 89 is also in the rafters, and with current Bears players already donning every number from 10-19, Burden was left with almost no choice but to dip into the throwback 80s.
But, hey, the player makes the number, right?
Burden isn't the first Chicago Bears wide receiver to wear No. 87; Tom Waddle and Mushin Muhammad did it proud. But there's an opportunity to make his own, assuming he keeps it for his rookie year. Which, call it a hunch, but I have a strong feeling Burden will make a digits swap once final cuts are official.