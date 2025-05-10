Ozzy Trapilo could be surprise X-factor for Chicago Bears' 2025 season success
The Chicago Bears began the 2025 NFL offseason with a potential problem at left tackle. Incumbent starter Braxton Jones suffered a late-season ankle fracture that he's still recovering from, and his immediate backup, Kiran Amegadjie, proved during his brief exposure to the starting lineup that he's not quite ready to make the jump from Yale to the pros.
As a result, left tackle ranked high on Bears fans' wish lists when free agency rolled around. But when general manager Ryan Poles focused his attention on rebuilding the interior positions -- he traded for two new guards and signed a new starting center -- it was assumed he'd spend the 10th overall pick on the team's LT-next.
That didn't happen, either.
Instead, Poles used the Bears' first-round pick on tight end Colston Loveland, who, by all accounts, will be a lethal weapon for coach Ben Johnson and Chicago's passing game. But for the passing game to reach its ceiling, Caleb Williams needs to be kept upright, something the Bears were the worst at doing in the NFL in 2024.
Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times last year.
And that's why the Chicago Bears' second-round pick, one of three second-round selections Poles made, could be the key to unlockinng the offense in 2025: offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.
Here's the catch: Trapilo primarily played right tackle in college, which sparked immediate speculation about Darnell Wright flipping to left tackle in 2025.
But after the Bears' first day of rookie mini-camp, it appears that won't be the case. Instead, Trapilo is lining up as a left tackle, which he said Friday he's prepared to do even though it's been a while since he's lined up on that side in an actual game.
Ozzy Trapilo could be the Chicago Bears' answer at left tackle
“Throughout college I knew that I wanted to play in the NFL, so you have to be versatile," Trapilo said. "That's the quickest way to get on the field. After practice, even though I was the right tackle, the last two years in college, working left, making sure that it's still smooth. Still feels good, especially after the season. I was working more left than right just catching up for lost time. It felt good today."
Trapilo was dubbed a day-one starter at right tackle in the run-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Bears clearly have a different plan for him. Indeed, it's early, and there's a chance this could be nothing more than an experimental phase during rookie minicamp. But the fact Trapilo is already getting reps at the only unsettled position along the offensive line is a good sign, especially because of all the investments the team has made to fix the offensive line problem once and for all.
And let's not forget that out of all the left tackles currently on the roster, Trapilo has the highest NFL draft investment. While that may not seem like a big deal, it is. Poles spent a second-round pick on the former Boston College standout; those picks are used on players who are expected to start.
Jones was a fifth-rounder; Amegadjie was a third-rounder.
Most of the focus on the Bears' 2025 NFL Draft class will be on Loveland and even Luther Burden III, the playmaking wide receiver who fell to Chicago with their first second-round pick. It's understandable; they're the guys who will make the highlight shows and who put points on the board.
But their success could depend on Trapilo becoming a plus starter at left tackle as a rookie. The early returns are promising, but there's a very long way to go.