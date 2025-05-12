Eagles-Cowboys 2025 Season Opener Has Significance
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will begin the 2025 National Football League season on Thursday, September 4th.
The entire NFL schedule will be released on May 14th, but unsurprisingly, this showdown was the first to be shared. Information is going to slowly leak out over the next few days leading to the big announcement on the 14th.
This matchup will end up being pretty big, unsurprisingly. When it comes to the Eagles, they will have an opportunity to raise their Super Bowl LIX banner at Lincoln Financial Field in front of one of their biggest rivals. Even further than that, the Eagles will also get their first look in real game action at their top additions of the offseason. That includes first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, second-round pick Andrew Mukuba, and all of the others along with Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, AJ Dillon, and Adoree' Jackson among others. There could be more reinforcements on the way and maybe some players will not end up actually making the active roster, but this will be fan's first real look in regular season action.
From the Cowboys' perspective, they are going to have to watch their big rival do something they haven't been able to do in a long time. While this is the case, the Cowboys will get some players back of their own for regular season action, including Dak Prescott who missed most of the 2025 season. On top of this, it will be receiver George Pickens' first game as a member of the Cowboys in the regular season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on Monday but also talked about the "backstory" of reigning champs opening the next season.
"A backstory to the Cowboys-Eagles regular-season opener: Since 2004, 20 defending Super Bowl champions have played in the first game to open the season," Schefter shared. "Those teams have gone 15-5 in those games, including the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Ravens in last season’s opener."
We're just under four months away from kick-off, but who is counting?
