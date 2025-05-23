Chicago Bears fantasy football: Way too early DFS rankings
This week, we begin planning and plotting our NFL daily fantasy sports lineups.
And it’s not even June yet. So you can tell that we Chicago Bears nerds are antsy for the 2025 NFL season to kick off.
Last year, Chicago's offense wasn’t great—we’re talking fifth from the bottom in scoring, thus “wasn’t great” is actually being generous—so it would stand to reason that it wasn’t super-advantageous to roster any Bears in your FanDuel or DraftKings lineups.
DFS Rewind
And this isn’t anecdotal. Their key skill players didn’t show well in DFS scoring, as per StatMuse.
Caleb Williams (QB)
- 2024 Total FanDuel Points: 260.5 (16th)
- 2024 Total DraftKings Points: 271.5 (16th)
D’Andre Swift (RB)
- 2024 Total FanDuel Points: 193.5 (19th)
- 2024 Total DraftKings Points: 220.5 (19th)
D.J. Moore (WR)
- 2024 Total FanDuel Points: 189.1 (16th)
- 2024 Total DraftKings Points: 242.1 (16th)
Rome Odunze (WR)
- 2024 Total FanDuel Points: 117.9 (49th)
- 2024 Total DraftKings Points: 148.9 (49th)
Cole Kmet (TE)
- 2024 Total FanDuel Points: 96.9 (18th)
- 2024 Total DraftKings Points: 123.4 (19th)
This all is fair representation of the Bears’ offense: One consistent performer, one okay performer, and three who fell somewhere in between meh and lousy.
But this season, with a new head coach (offensive wiz Ben Johnson), a revamped offensive line (Joe Thuney et al), a couple of new rookie offensive weapons (tight end Colston Loveland, wide receiver Luther Burden III), and a second-year quarterback with a full NFL season under his belt (Caleb Williams), things in Bears DFS Land will look a whole lot different.
Since we don’t yet have data on rookie pass catchers Loveland and Burden, we’ll rank the five aforementioned players in terms of their DFS desirability. Feel free to bookmark this page and revisit before Week 1…at which point, you can either give me mad props or straight-up laugh in my face.
5) Cole Kmet
The Skinny: The general consensus is that Johnson won’t blow off Kmet entirely, but with Loveland in the building, the sixth-year man will see considerably less targets. And it’s not like he saw a whole lot of targets last year; in 11 of his 17 games, Kmet was thrown to three or less times, and in three of those, he saw nada.
Verdict: Unless Loveland gets injured—or, heaven forbid, proves to be a bust—just say no.
4) D’Andre Swift
The Skinny: Coach Johnson, who had Swift at his disposal during his Detroit tenure, has raved about the former Georgia Bulldog—but is that lip service and culture building, or is Ben legit on Team D’Andre? I’m going with the former.
Verdict: If the opponent has a soft run defense, and his DFS salary is in the $4,800 range, Swift is worth consideration. Sort of.
3) Caleb Williams
The Skinny: In 2024, Williams’ Swiss cheesy O-line killed the then-rookie’s DFS value. Like, it’s all fine and good for your quarterback to rack up 300-plus yards and a couple of passing tuddies, but if you throw six sacks into the equation, there goes your tournament. That’ll be different this season…but how different?
Verdict: Traditionally, it’s all but impossible to get a read on the FanDuel and DraftKings algorithms, so don’t be surprised if Caleb’s DFS salary fluctuates wildly throughout 2025. He should 100% be on your radar when boasting a low salary and facing a blah pass defense. Otherwise, proceed with caution.
2) D.J. Moore
The Skinny: With a salary consistently in the $5,800 area, Moore was a quietly slick DFS option ‘24. He was inevitably low-owned (understandable), and while he wasn’t a tournament winner, he rarely hurt you, and usually helped.
Verdict: It’s all about volume. If Johnson unleashes Williams at the level we expect, Moore could have a target-heavy season—but there is a caveat in that Johnson might be a massive ball-spreader in Chicago, which royally screws us DFS players. That said, if Moore’s salary is low, grab him, regardless of the opponent. After all, dude’s a WR1 in a Ben Johnson offense.
1) Rome Odunze
The Skinny: Compared to the other receivers selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft—Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas—the Washington Huskies’ year one was just okay, but DFS-wise, he was a solid WR2 with breakout capability. Thing is, it was virtually impossible to figure out in which game he’d break out.
Verdict: Odunze has an NFL season in his back pocket, he has a new play caller whose last WR2 had a 1,000-plus yard season (Jameson Williams), and he’s hungry. Early on, Odunze will carry a DFS salary below $5,000, so go ahead and roster him with confidence until he has two consecutive stud games and his price skyrockets.