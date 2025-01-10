Bears' first-round pick gets boost with latest 2025 NFL Draft update
The Chicago Bears currently hold the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there's no doubt GM Ryan Poles will search for help alongside Montez Sweat in the team's pass rush. In fact, edge rusher is the only position capable of challenging offensive line as the Bears' biggest offseason need.
Penn State sack artist Abdul Carter is considered the consensus top pass rusher in college football, and the Bears received some good news shortly after the Nittany Lions loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoffs: Carter declared for the NFL Draft.
Carter enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, setting a career high in sacks(12), tackles for loss (24), and total tackles (68). He's often compared to former Penn State star Micah Parsons because of his elite athletic ability and closing speed.
It's unlikely Carter will slide to the Bears at No. 10 overall, but the fact he's declared for the 2025 NFL Draft means there's at least a chance Chicago can make a power move to get him.
The Bears have three picks in the top 50, and Poles has proven he's willing to make draft-day trades to secure what he wants. If Poles and his scouting team have a massive grade on Carter (which they should), there's no reason not to think he'd be willing to move up for him.
In early 2025 NFL mock drafts, Abdul Carter is most commonly selected by the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall. If he slides that close to the Bears, expect the unexpected.
